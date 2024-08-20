Females running rap, but is it adding up??

Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic

By DJ Entice

There is definitely no secret that the ladies are crushing it in the rap industry. But is it making dollars and “sense?” Well let’s take a dive into the numbers.

Below are the album sales for the last year of some of the most well-known female rappers in the game, confirmed by Billboard charts source Luminate.

  • Doja Cat, Scarlet (Sept. 20, 2023) — 72,000
  • City Girls, RAW (Oct. 20, 2023) — 10,000
  • Baby Tate, Bate Tate Presents: Sexploration: The Musical (Oct. 27, 2023) — 2,000
  • Lola Brooke, Dennis Daughter (Nov. 10, 2023) — 4,000
  • Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2 (Dec. 8, 2023) — 228,300
  • Tierra Whack, World Wide Whack (March 15, 2024) — 5,000
  • Flo Milli, Fine Ho, Stay (March 15, 2024) — 16,000
  • GloRilla, Ehhhthang, Ehhhthang (April 5, 2024) —33,100
  • Rapsody, Please Don’t Cry (May 17, 2024) - 5,000
  • Sexyy Red, In Sexyy We Trust (May 24, 2024) — 28,000
  • Megan Thee Stallion, Megan (June 28, 2024) —64,000
  • JT, City Cinderella (July 19, 2024) — 27,000
  • Ice Spice, Y2K! (July 26, 2024) — 28,200
  • Latto, Sugar Honey Iced Tea (Aug. 9, 2024) — 29,000

