Females running rap, but is it adding up??

There is definitely no secret that the ladies are crushing it in the rap industry. But is it making dollars and “sense?” Well let’s take a dive into the numbers.

Below are the album sales for the last year of some of the most well-known female rappers in the game, confirmed by Billboard charts source Luminate.

Doja Cat, Scarlet (Sept. 20, 2023) — 72,000

