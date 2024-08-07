FIU Stadium renamed to Pitbull Stadium

On Tuesday (August 6), the board of trustees at Florida International University approved a deal that turns FIU Stadium into “Pitbull Stadium” for the next five years. The deal also includes an option to renew an additional five years afterward. Pitbull bought the naming rights of the stadium for about $1.2 million a year and it seems like a lucrative investment.

As the stadium’s namesake, Pitbull’s yearly obligations include: a minimum of 12 social media posts about the university, at least one appearance at a fundraising event for an athletic team at the school and he plans to create a new FIU anthem for the sports teams. Outside of the naming rights, “Mr. Worldwide” will be able to use the stadium 10 days per year and will have two reserved suites for all home football games. His liquor brand, Voli 305 Vodka, will also be the preferred brand distributed in the stadium.

Pitbull said in a statement: “What we’re doing here is groundbreaking. We’re making history. This is history in the making. You’re going to see that every other university is going to want to do the same thing. But the difference is, we don’t do this for propaganda, we do it from the heart. We do it because it’s meaningful. We do it because I’m from the crib. I’m 305. I’m from the bottom. This is my backyard.”

The FIU Panthers will play their first official game at Pitbull Stadium on September 7 against Central Michigan University.