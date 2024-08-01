Florida Man accused of pulling gun on former manager over $75

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, 39 year old Tito Evan-Lloyd confronted the manager around 10:30 am this past Monday morning. Evan-Lloyd was reportedly upset and confronted his now former manager because he was upset about his paycheck. Deputies said Evan-Lloyd then pulled out a concealed firearm and made threats to “kill everyone” at the job. Detectives say he fled the area after the incident but was later found at a nearby home.

“It is shocking that someone would resort to such extreme measures over a $75 matter. Violence and intimidation have no place in Hillsborough County,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. The suspect was arrested and is now facing multiple charges including: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon carrying a concealed weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.