2024 Stanley Cup Final - Game Seven SUNRISE, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: The Florida Panthers celebrate their 2-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Congratulations to the Florida Panthers! They beat the Oilers in game 7, final score 1-2! This is their first win in 30 years, a long time coming. The parade has been set for This Sunday starting at 11 am in Fort Lauderdale. Stay tuned for more details! Relive the EPIC WIN below!