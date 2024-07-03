Florida stripper sues the state over new law...

By DJ Entice

Well remember not to long ago a new state law was passed that prohibited any adult establishment to employ any “dancers” under the age of 21 stating that it violates their constitutional rights?

We all knew certain or later someone was gonna fight back and a local 19 year old dancer out of Gainesville has done just that.

Serenity Michelle Bushey has filed a lawsuit against Florida’s attorney general and two local prosecutors to stop enforcement on the state law. In the lawsuit she claims that she lost her job at a local Gainesville venue named Cafe Risque because she is under 21

The lawsuit was filed in Tallahassee on Monday on behalf of Ms. Bushey, the owner of Cafe Risque and two other adult venues in the Jacksonville area. They are seeking permanent injunction stopping the law from being enforced, claiming it violates their First Amendment right to free speech and Fourteenth Amendment right to equal protection.

I am pretty sure this is going to turn into a bigger civil suit. We shall see how it goes

On a side note the florida lawmakers claim the purpose of the law was to deter human trafficking.

