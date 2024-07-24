Footage of 2020 drive by shooting involving YFN LUCCI surfaces

Tuesday a local news station in Atlanta,WSB-TV, got there hands on surveillance footage which shows a deadly shooting, in which YFN LUCCI is being accused of being the driver. The video shows a man in a neon green shirt drying off his car as he is passed by a white SUV allegedly driven by LUCCI that then stopped at the end of the street. Suddenly the rear passenger door of the SUV opens up and a man with a rifle jumps out and fires at the guy in the green shirt.

In a new interview with WSB-TV, Lucci’s attorney Drew Findling says the video evidence was helpful for his client. “I think it is and will always be the leading evidence of the reason why the District Attorney’s Office dismissed the case against him,” Findling says.

Check out the video below...



