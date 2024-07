Looks like 50 Cent took an informal opportunity to try and clown 305′s Rick Ross once again while he out in Canada performing. In a video gone viral, 50 thanks the crow for such a warm welcome and poked fun at the not so welcoming encounter Rick Ross had back in June while in Vancouver.

50 never passes on a moment to poke at one of his foes. SMH

Check the clip below.

50 Cent clowns Rick Ross while performing in Toronto. 😆🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/hmatYizBzz — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 21, 2024