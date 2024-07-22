HIP HOP!!! What a big win...

After a long controversial debate on whether one of the top pillars of HIPHOP culture, Breakdancing, should be included in the Olympics is finally over. And yes, Breakdancing is now officially debuting as a summer competitive sport at the Paris Summer Games of the XXXIII Olympiad and is being called ‘Breaking.’

This year’s 33rd summer Olympics in Paris, France is July 26 through August 11 with Breaking starting on Friday, August 9, 2024. Four breakers from our country have qualified. They’re called B-Boys and B-Girls and we get to cheer on B-Girl Sunny Choi, B-Boy Victor Montalvo, B-Boy Logan Edra, and B-Boy Jeffrey Louis according to E Online.

This is something I personally cannot wait to watch as I was once in my younger days a “breaker” LOL!