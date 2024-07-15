The Hotties blast Family Feud for Feet question...

Game shows nowadays have no shame when it comes to using celebrities, especially hip hop, as references in there games. But Megan Thee Stallion fans ain’t feeling what Family Feud dishing out.

If you missed it July 9th Megan was a contestant on Celebrity Family Feud, and one of the questions from host Steve Harvey was, “Name something you’ve done to your mate’s feet?” Well Megan was quick to chime in without hesitation with the #1 answer “massage.” And of course she chose to play instead of pass, LOL.

And though Megan seemed unfazed by the question, the Hotties weren’t feeling it and have been calling out the game show.

One person on X said “The feet question for megan would’ve had me looking at them sideways fr,”

While another posted, “Celebrity Family Feud is messy cuz why would they have this foot category the night Meg is on here??”

IDK, If ya ask me it could’ve just been an odd coincidence...either way great moment and shout to the Hottie herslef Meg.

check out the clip below.