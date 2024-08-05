How much money is Snoop Dogg earning during the Olympics?

The Hip-Hop legend Snoop Dogg has been living his best life and completing a bunch of side quests outside of his iconic music career. Snoop has become a staple at the 2024 Olympic summer games, attending various events and dressing up for the occasions, essentially “embodying the feel good spirit of the Olympics”. But a new rumor circulating online indicates that the “feel good spirit” comes with a hefty price tag with Snoop raking in $500,000 a day, plus all of his expenses covered.

The rumor has not been confirmed but social media users were quick to share their opinions. While many felt that a celebrity with Snoop’s resumé and longevity is worth the payday, other users pointed out that most of the athletes competing at the Games won’t see a fraction of that. For example, after Olympic athlete Veronica Fraley tweeted that she would not be able to cover her rent before the start of the games, Hip-Hop legend Flavor Flav offered to help cover the expense.

Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner, he said Snoop gets paid $500k a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics. From Gin and Juice to a few million to be a celebrity at the Olympics - what a world — henrylmcnamara (@henrylmcnamara) August 4, 2024

By the conclusion of the Summer games, it is rumored Snoop could walk away with almost $8 million. The NBC network seems to have gotten its money’s worth, with an impressive ratings rebound thanks to amazing performances from Team USA as well as Snoop, who has hyped the crowds at events across the city.

Snoop deserves every bit of that $500k a day for all he is doing. No debate at all…but the fact that this young woman is an actual participant in the Olympic Games yet couldn’t pay her rent till the big heart of Flavor Flav stepped in just rubs me the wrong way. https://t.co/KXfZd9yJGT pic.twitter.com/C2EHiT7oIz — DuffJuice (@DuffJuice30) August 5, 2024

Do you think it’s fair for Snoop Dogg to receive a huge payday for the Summer Olympics?