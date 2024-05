Putting your hands on a woman is NEVER the answer! Cassie sued Diddy for Sexual and Physical abuse, and now the details of that law suit have slowly been revealing itself to the public, including the video of Diddy abusing Cassie.









Here is Cassie friend, Tiffany Red responding to Diddy’s response

If you or anyone you know is dealing with an abusive relationship please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline and GET HELP

18007997233