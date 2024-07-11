Is Kanye retiring for real????

Kanye West at 2016 Coachella INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Hip-hop artist Kanye West performs onstage during day 1 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) (Frazer Harrison)

By DJ Entice

Looks like Kanye might have had enough and is ready to leave the industry for good? Or is he pulling a stunt on us? Reason for the speculation is a recent snapshot rapper Rich The Kid shared on his IG story of a recent text exchange between the two.

“I’m retiring from professional music,” Ye texted. “Not sure what else to do.”

Rich obviously quickly responded asking why and trying to deter Kanye from retiring. If ‘Ye did respond, Rich the kid did not share that part of the convo.

Time will tell what his next move is.

Check out the shared convo below.

DJ Entice

DJ Entice

It’s The Tuff Guy!

