Is Uncle Luke right or has he gone mad!?!?

Luke demands checks from all female rappers....

Uncle Luke criticizes upcoming J. Lo, Shakira Super Bowl performance MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Uncle Luke Campbell attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET ) (Paras Griffin)

By DJ Entice

So you know naturally we would assume to take up for the crib without a question but are things going to far with Uncle Luke at this point?

In the latest on Sunday Aug 25th, Luke hopped on social media where he firmly demanded a check from every female rapper in the industry saying, “I need a check from Ice Spice. I need a check from Sexyy Red. All the f**king girls, Megan Thee Stallion. Anybody that’s running around shaking their a*s.”

“I need a check from Ice Spice who’s turning her a*s around and dropping it like it’s hot and doo-doo browning,” he added. “I need a check from her, I need a check from Sexyy Red. Nah, that Red’s my friend. My man Stan.”

And according to him, he paved the way for female rappers to shake their rumps and “twerk” on stage.


Hmmmmm, I am sorry Unc but I think you off on this one big homie.

What are your thoughts?

Check the video below.

