Kodak Black Issues Warning to Plies over Donald Trump Slander

After being pardoned by Trump in 2021 while serving a four-year sentence on a federal gun charge, Kodak Black has been very vocal with his support for the former president. When fellow Florida rapper Plies, took to his X (Twitter) account to express his opinion over the recent assassination attempt, Kodak responded via Instagram Live.

“We ain’t gon’ for no Trump slander, bruh,” he said. “You gotta get off that s### Plies. Trump ain’t did nuthin’ to you, you feel me?” You rich, bruh, we rich. Fall back, love ‘cause s### can get mafioso, boy.”

Dear Black America: If Being A Convicted Felon, Surviving Gunfire, Sexual Assaulting Women & Losing FRAUD Cases Makes U Like Donald Trump!! U Are Everything This Country Has Been Trying To Make U Out To Be!!! pic.twitter.com/HdGsgs2Dif — Plies (@plies) July 14, 2024

Plies has yet to respond but let’s hope the two artists can put their differences aside and make a follow up to their last collaborations “Too Much Money” and “Real Hitta”.