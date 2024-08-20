Kodak feeling all alone??

Let’s all send some love to our Pompano brother Kodak Black. In a sad post on Monday August 18th, Kodak shared a message on his story letting his fans know he was feeling some kinda way.

“Now I understand nobody give af about me if I ain’t paying,” Yak wrote with a heartbreak emoji. “Lonely af [as f**k] out here bro.”

Unclear what he is referring to but if you remember back in July he posted on social media a troubling video. In the post, Yak is seen holding a handful of pills and reveals he’s about to “glitch right quick.” Prior to that statement, he had been speaking in the video about how “healthy” he feels.





Let’s all send lots of love and comfort and prayers to our family Kodak.