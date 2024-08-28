Lil Baby bribing security???

By DJ Entice

Looks like this past Tuesday, Lil Baby was arreseted in Las Vegas for possessing a concealed firearm without a permit. He was being held on a $5000 bond and according to online jail records it looks as though he is no longer in custody.

His attorney Drew Findling release a statement to XXL magazine stating, “To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit. On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas.”


story developing.

