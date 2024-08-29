Miami Jeweler files $4 Million Federal lawsuit against Floyd Mayweather Jr. & Tyga

On August 23rd, Miami jeweler Leonard Sulaymanov, filed a federal lawsuit against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and his company The Money Team. Sulaymanov, the owner of Lenzo & Co., is accusing Mayweather of owing nearly $4 million for luxury watches and diamond jewelry purchased in 2021. The Miami jeweler also stated other serious allegations under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act, fraud, breach of contract, and civil theft.

According to the lawsuit, these purchases were allegedly made during meetings at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in June 2021 and were arranged by Mayweather’s agent, Jona Rechnitz. The suit claims Mayweather failed to pay for several high-end items including: a yellow-gold Audemars Piguet watch, two Richard Mille watches, a Patek Philippe watch, a rose-gold Rolex Presidential Day-Date, a diamond ring, and a diamond necklace. Sulaymanov alleges that he received $267,000 in two down payments, however, the remaining balance of nearly $4 million was never paid.

The lawsuit also names rapper Tyga as a defendant. Claiming that he agreed to purchase a Rolex Day-Date for $79,000 but he also failed to pay. Sulaymanov alleges that he met with both Tyga and Mayweather in Las Vegas to complete the transaction, but no further payments were received.

The federal lawsuit adds that the jeweler is also seeking compensation for “humiliation, embarrassment, and mental anguish.” Mayweather and Tyga have not publicly addressed the allegations or lawsuit.