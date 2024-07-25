MISS Cleo....REMEMBER HER???

OMG!!!! All my millennials I know for sure you remember all those old advertisements for MISS CLEO “Call me NOWWWWWW!” LOL! Of course the story behind her and all the claims of her being a fraud are unforgettable. Well on Tuesday, Lifetime shared a trailer of their new upcoming biopic titled “Miss Cleo: Her Rise And Fall.”

I CAN’T WAIT FOR THIS!!!! And if you remember the original Miss Cleo you gotta check out the trailer below.

side note: Shout to Death Row recording artist Lady Of Rage for taking on the role of Miss Cleo! 90′s NOSTALGIA!!!!!!!!!



