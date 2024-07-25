MISS Cleo....REMEMBER HER???

Talk about 90′s Nostalgia!!

Miss Cleo Her Rise and Fall Documentary (Photo Provided By YouTube API - Lifetime)

By DJ Entice

OMG!!!! All my millennials I know for sure you remember all those old advertisements for MISS CLEO “Call me NOWWWWWW!” LOL! Of course the story behind her and all the claims of her being a fraud are unforgettable. Well on Tuesday, Lifetime shared a trailer of their new upcoming biopic titled “Miss Cleo: Her Rise And Fall.”

I CAN’T WAIT FOR THIS!!!! And if you remember the original Miss Cleo you gotta check out the trailer below.

side note: Shout to Death Row recording artist Lady Of Rage for taking on the role of Miss Cleo! 90′s NOSTALGIA!!!!!!!!!


DJ Entice

DJ Entice

It’s The Tuff Guy!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!