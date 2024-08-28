Missy Elliott posts Touching Tribute to Aaliyah

August 25 marked 23 years since R&B icon Aaliyah, unfortunately passed away in a plane crash, leaving the Bahamas in 2001. Missy Elliott had some kind words for the late singer on the anniversary and shared with her fans on X.
Your IMPACT on music is still being felt & studied by the generations behind you! They LOVE seeing your STYLE & MUSIC was different over 20 years ago & til this day you r still that TRENDSETTER🙌🏾 Prayers for your family & the families of those other talented lives who left with… pic.twitter.com/SkYE0rrNBY— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 25, 2024
What is your favorite Aaliyah song/memory?