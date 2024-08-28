Missy Elliott posts Touching Tribute to Aaliyah

Missy Elliott Aaliyah

By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

August 25 marked 23 years since R&B icon Aaliyah, unfortunately passed away in a plane crash, leaving the Bahamas in 2001. Missy Elliott had some kind words for the late singer on the anniversary and shared with her fans on X.


What is your favorite Aaliyah song/memory?


0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!