SANTIAGO, CHILE - NOVEMBER 01: Alaysha Alexzandria Johnson of Team United States celebrates after competing in Women's 100m Hurdles Final at Estadio Nacional de Chile on November 01, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Huddler Alaysha Johnson is going to the Olympics 2024 in Paris, and after she qualified she gave one of the best winning speeches ever! I needed all this motivation! Check Below!