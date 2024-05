Nicki Mianj LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET)

Nicki Minaj was arrested and detained in Amsterdam for allegedly having weed on her, another report I saw the weed belonged to one of her security guards. At any case she was fined and had to reschedule her show in Manchester for June 3rd. Nicki is currenly on tour in Europe for her Pink Friday 2 world tour.

Nicki Went Live during the Incident here: