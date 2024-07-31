Officials make another arrest in rapper’s Julio Foolio murder case

Jacksonville officials have made another arrest in the case of the slain Florida rapper, just less than 24 hours after the first three arrests were announced. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Gang and SWAT units surrounded an apartment complex and evacuated nearby residents on Monday evening. After hours of negotiating, officials and SWAT members used tactics to force the man out just after midnight. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Rashad Murphy early Tuesday morning. This comes after the Tampa Police Department held a press conference with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. They announced that their investigation identified five suspects who worked together to plan and execute the elaborate murder plot against the artist. So far, Isaiah Chance (21) , Alicia Andrews (21), and Sean Gathright (18) are already in custody.

Andrews and Chance are facing charges of pre-meditated first-degree murder with a firearm and conspiracy to commit pre-meditated first-degree murder with a firearm. Gathright is charged with two counts of pre-meditated first-degree murder with a firearm, three counts of attempted pre-meditated first-degree murder with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence. Officials have also stated they are actively searching for another suspect, 27 year old Davion Murphy and he is wanted for murder. All five individuals are facing a life sentence in state prison.

Charles Jones II, whose stage name was Julio Foolio, was celebrating his 26th birthday on June 23rd, when he was fatally shot at the Holiday Inn Tampa North. The suspects were allegedly members of two gangs, the ATK and the 1200. Both are rival gangs of the Six Block gang, which Jones was allegedly member of.