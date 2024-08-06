Paris restaurant responds to Serena Williams after she claims she was “denied access”

Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two young daughters, have been enjoying the Olympic games and activities over the past few weeks. Serena celebrated being in Paris on her Instagram, writing, “Soooo excited to be at the Opening Ceremony and in my favorite city…Paris! #Paris2024.” However, the tennis legend shared her disappointment with a luxury hotel, The Peninsula, for not allowing her and her children access to the rooftop restaurant. After being denied access, Williams took to her X account to call out the restaurant stating:

Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places 🫠 but never with my kids. Always a first. 🙄#Olympic2024 pic.twitter.com/lEGJR5WoEn — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 5, 2024

According to a staff member at the Peninsula’s rooftop restaurant, Maxime Mannevy, Williams arrived at the establishment with another woman and a stroller, appearing “unrecognizable.” When she came there were only two tables available and they had been reserved by clients of the hotel. My colleague didn’t recognize her and feels terrible, but he told her what he would have told any other client, which is to wait downstairs in the bar for a table to become available. That was absolutely nothing personal.

The restaurant also replied to the incident via X. “Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight ... We have always been honored to welcome you and will always be to welcome you again. The Peninsula Paris.”

Dear Mrs. Williams,

Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight.

Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved. — The Peninsula Paris (@peninsulaparis) August 5, 2024

While most social media users defended the former Olympic tennis champion, many others were claiming her attitude was ‘entitled’ and ‘about privilege’.

What do you think about this situation?