Rick Ross back like he never left....LOL!

Entice and Rick Ross at BET Awards

By DJ Entice

Looks like that little run in Rick Ross had in Canada recently with some locals over playing Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” did not faze him at all. Because he is right back at it with his latest installment of Drake trolls. This time over the recent flooding at Drake’s mansion that he posted to social media.

First Ross commented on a blog’s post about the incident saying “Auction it. Possibly get 2 M’s.” But that was not enough for Ross because on a second blog post he commented “minor issues,” with a smirking emoji.

Ross decided to then follow up with a third comment to another post saying “Now we both on the water,” referencing his waterside South Florida home.

LOL! My brother Rick Ross really has no filter and is out here having some fun. Let’s just keep it at that though!!

