Rick Ross oddities that you can own!!!

RICK ROSS (Kyle Nadler)

So on Monday June 10th after another successful car show at The Promise Land, Rick Ross has announced an auction in collaboration with Julien’s Auctions titled ““Push It to the Limit-Luxury & Lifestyle: A Rick Ross Auction.”

It is said to take place in LA on July 25th and 26th but don’t worry you can also attend virtually.

Of course the usual type of items will be on auction like sneakers, sweaters, signed albums and posters but also some pretty not so typical items such as wooden propellers to a letter off the front of Rozay’s Georgia Mansion, an MMG “Sweet Sweat” waist trainer, art pieces, a wine cork shaped stool, etc.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Boss Up Grant Program at The Creative Collective NYC.

soooo

What would you buy from Rick Ross’ personal auction?