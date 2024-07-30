Sexyy Red adds Kodak Black to “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour”

By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

Sexyy Red shared a video on Instagram this past Saturday with someone from her team onboard Kodak’s private jet. Finding him asleep, Sexyy’s rep wakes him up to let him know that they need him on the “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour”, which also features Hunxho, Loe Shimmy and Blakeiana. This news comes after rumors of the tour being cancelled due to low ticket sales. Sexyy Red has claimed that major concert promoters are attempting to sabotage her upcoming tour. She claims that her decision to use an independent Black-owned tour company had left a sour taste in the mouths of larger outfits, who she believes are now using underhanded tactics in an attempt to derail her tour.

Check out the tour announcement below:

