Sexyy Redd launches new lip gloss line with interesting names

Sexyy Red is looking to leverage her music career into the next beauty empire. The St. Louis rapper revealed her new overall brand name “NORTHSIDE PRINCESS” as well as some interesting names for the new lipgloss shades. The lipgloss shades customers will have the option to choose from include “Coochie Juice,” “Bootyhole Brown,” “Nut,” “P*ssyhole Pink,” “Yellow Discharge,” “Gonorrhea,” “Blue Ballz” and “Sex on the Beach.” Sexyy explained the “Sex on the Beach” shade will be fruit scented. A release date has yet to be announced but consumers can sign up for updates on https://northsideprincess.com/

No stranger to going viral, Sexyy Redd explained the lip gloss names in an interview last year. “The names for my lip gloss is something that nobody would’ve ever thought of. I got one called ‘Nut,’ and it’s the color of some nut. I got one called ‘Gonorrhea,’ it’s green like gonorrhea. I got one called ‘Yellow Discharge,’ like how girls be having yellow discharge…. And ‘Coochie Juice’ is clear with silver glitter. It’s cute. The sh– cute, and it smell good,” she said at the time. “I be thinking all out the box sh–. It’s not even on purpose, it’s just my brain help me think outside the box to do some crazy a– sh–.”

In addition to celebrating the introduction of her lip gloss line, Sexyy Redd is also celebrating her singles “Get It Sexyy” being certified gold and her breakthrough track “Pound Town” receiving platinum certification.