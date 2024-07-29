Snoop Crips through Paris for the Olympics!!

In a honored tradition of opening the Olympic games we all know there is a torch that is carried by multiple people in sequence to light the final torch to officially kick off the games. Well the 2024 summer Olympic games had chosen the Snoop D-O-DOUBLE G himself to be one of the last torch bearers to pass on the torch along side French rapper MC Solaar and actress Laetitia Casta.
What made it a classic moment was Snoop being cheered on by on-lookers and hitting a quick “Crip Walk!”
WHAAAAAT!
Hip Hop has definitely officially hit the Olympics on an international level! I AM HERE FOR IT!
Check out the video of Snoop with the torch below.