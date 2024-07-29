Snoop Crips through Paris for the Olympics!!

Snoop Dogg Olympics PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: US rapper Snoop Dogg makes a peace sign as he holds the torch as part of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Torch Relay, in Saint-Denis on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane De Sakutin - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)

In a honored tradition of opening the Olympic games we all know there is a torch that is carried by multiple people in sequence to light the final torch to officially kick off the games. Well the 2024 summer Olympic games had chosen the Snoop D-O-DOUBLE G himself to be one of the last torch bearers to pass on the torch along side French rapper MC Solaar and actress Laetitia Casta.

What made it a classic moment was Snoop being cheered on by on-lookers and hitting a quick “Crip Walk!”

WHAAAAAT!

Hip Hop has definitely officially hit the Olympics on an international level! I AM HERE FOR IT!

Check out the video of Snoop with the torch below.