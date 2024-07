Snoop Dogg Olympics PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: US rapper Snoop Dogg holds the torch as part of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Torch Relay, in Saint-Denis on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane De Sakutin - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)

Rapper, Actor and this point he need to add commentator to the list, Snoop Dogg is going viral for his commentary on a sport called Badminton, I was never interested in it until now! Snoop Dogg sold it!