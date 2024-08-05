Snoop is getting what!??? Gin and Juice to Money in the BANK!!!!

PHOTOS: 2024 Olympics in Paris Snoop Dogg waves as he attends the women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Soooo reports are saying that Snoop Dogg is getting big big big bank for covering the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. I’m talking SERIOUS!!

Now if you have been paying attention at all to the Olympic Games you have noticed that Snoop has been a key member of NBC’s coverage providing commentary and interviews. And allegedly his work is getting him Half a million dollars A DAY!! PLUS EXPENSES!!

On Sunday (Aug. 4), Henry McNamara, a general partner at the investment firm Great Oaks Venture Capital, posted a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, about Snoop’s supposed NBC wages that is going viral. After 16 days of coverage that means Snoop will be taking home roughly $8 Million plus an assumed nearly $1 million in expenses. But don’t worry because NBC can afford it with reports from Front Office Sports stating NBC will take in about 1.25 billion dollars in advertising revenue!

WHAT A PAY DAY! GO AHEAD SNOOP!