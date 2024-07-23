Steve Harvey apologizes to the Hip-Hop Community after recent episode of “Celebrity Family Feud”

During the most recent episode of “Celebrity Family Feud”, contestants were asked to name the top eight greatest rappers of all time. Pop singer Meghan Trainor; her husband, “Spy Kids” actor Daryl Sabara and vocalist Tori Kelly were among those who participated on the most recent episode of the game show.

When competitors named J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar, both answers were rejected. It wasn’t until the fourth guess, when a contestant suggested 2pac, the answer made the board and he came in at number 2. Jay-Z came in as the 8th and final most popular answer, while Nas and Drake, both suggested by contestants, didn’t make the cut at all.

Steve Harvey exclaimed, “Ah, y’all trippin’. We in Rhode Island again? Where we at?” Harvey also had to remind Tori Kelly, “”I think you’re thinking as a hip-hop head. I don’t think that’s who answered these questions.” Towards the conclusion, Harvey said, “Before we flip over these last three, I want to apologize to the entire hip-hop community. ‘JAY-Z’s last.’ What the world?”

The final list, according to those who answered Family Feud’s poll were, in order: Snoop Dogg, 2Pac, Eminem, Dr. Dre, LL Cool J, The Notorious B.I.G., 50 Cent, and Jay-Z.

