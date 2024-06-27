Street Takeover? What you could face....

By DJ Entice


Something that has become very popular in South Florida with the boom in the car culture is those annoying Street Takeovers that can leave regular commuters stuck on a highway for sometimes hours. We all have experienced one of these moments living in Miami Dade and Broward County.

Well it looks like starting July 1st, 2024 there can be a sigh of relief for those of us who choose not to partake. And for those who can’t resist but being a part of this “event.” Well the Miami Dade Police Department has laid out what you could be facing...

  • If you participate in a street takeover involving 10 or more cars (also known as a “coordinated street takeover”), you will be charged with a felony and fined between $2,500 to $4,000.
  • If you obstruct a police or fire vehicle responding to an emergency while racing, taking over a street or stunt driving, you will be charged with a felony and your driver’s license will be revoked for four years for any second or subsequent violation.
  • Police can seize your vehicle for forfeiture when the violation is a felony and your license will be revoked for two years.
  • Spectators will be charged with non-criminal traffic infractions and fined $400.
  • Any car used in a misdemeanor violation can be impounded for 30 business days, whether or not the person arrested is the registered owner of the vehicle.

Does this seem a little to harsh?

Do you agree?

Will this finally put an end to these street takovers?

Time will tell....

