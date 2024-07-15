Stripper Files Lawsuit over New Age Restrictions at Adult Entertainment Venues

Dancer falls from stripper’s pole

A 19-year-old Florida stripper, the club she was employed at and two other adult businesses, have a filed a lawsuit against Florida’s Attorney General and two local prosecutors. The lawsuit has been filed to stop enforcement of a new state law prohibiting adult entertainment businesses from employing people who are under 21, claiming it violates their constitutional rights. The lawsuit claims the new law infringes on their First Amendment right to free speech and their Fourteenth Amendment right to equal protection, according to WPLG. However, according to Florida lawmakers, the purpose of the law was to deter human trafficking.

Serenity Michelle Bushey claims in the lawsuit that she lost her job at Cafe Risque in Gainesville since she is younger than 21. The new law also prohibits hiring cooks, DJs, waitresses and security guards who are older than 18 but younger than 21, or even use workers in that age group from third-party contractors hired to perform tasks like air-conditioning repairs or carpentry, according to the lawsuit.

Do you think this lawsuit is enough to stop the enforcement of the new law?