T.I. or not to T.I.

On Monday August 5th, TMZ broke the story that T.I. had been taken into custody at the Hartford International Airport in Atlanta on Sunday evening. Authorities had a warrant from Baltimore County, Md. for a man with the same government name as the Atlanta rapper—Clifford Harris—in a case concerning violence toward a woman and stalking. They mistakenly booked Tip instead.

He was taken to Clayton County Jail to be extradited back to Baltimore and that is when the mistake was noticed. He was released a few hours after the arrest and ironically has not mentioned it yet on social media or released a statement. Unusual for the often outspoken Atlanta native.