Travis Scott arrested in Paris, Watch the footage.

Travis Scott Authorities booked 33-year-old Travis Scott, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster, into jail in Miami-Dade County, Florida, on Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Video has surfaced online of the moment Travis Scott was dragged and arrested by police in Paris, France early Friday morning over an alleged fight between him and a security guard. The video which can be seen below, shows Travis with his hands up as he’s grabbed by two police officers in the lobby of the George V luxury hotel in Paris. Another person, presumably Travis’ bodyguard, is also being restrained with an officer’s arm around his neck in a chokehold position.

After his arrest, Travis was escorted by officers to an ambulance waiting outside the jail. Apparently, during the fight Travis had with his own bodyguard, vases were broken. He was transported to a hospital for medical examinations.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 33-year-old rapper-producer assaulted a hotel security guard after the guard intervened in a scuffle between Travis and his own bodyguard. More details to come.





Watch video below.