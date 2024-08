Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Holds News Conference In Bedminster, New Jersey BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 15: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference outside the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on August 15, 2024 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump's campaign leaders announced they were expanding his staff as the reelection campaign heads into its final few months. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) (Adam Gray/Getty Images)