Usher Announces ‘Rendezvous In Paris’ Concert Film

If you missed Usher’s record breaking Las Vegas residencies, you can now witness the R&B hitmaker in theaters. “Usher: Rendezvous in Paris” is set to arrive in theaters on September 12 for a three-day run and will feature performances filmed during his eight-concert run in Paris in 2023. The film will also feature “never-before-seen costumes” and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

“Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans,” Usher said in a statement. “I hope those who weren’t able to make it in person get to experience how special it was. As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens.”

2024 has been a busy year for the R&B icon. He headlined the Superbowl Halftime Show, released a new album, married longtime partner Jennifer Goicoechea, as well as being honored with the 2024 Icon Award at the Apollo Theater’s annual spring benefit and the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards. Usher is also planning to bring the Vegas experience to his upcoming Past Present Future Tour, which kicks off in Atlanta on Aug. 14.

Check out the trailer for “Usher: Rendezvous in Paris” below:



