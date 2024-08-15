Usher postponed the start of “Past Present Future” Tour

Originally set to begin on Wednesday night at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Usher announced the decision to postpone just hours before showtime. The R&B superstar took to his instagram to explain his reasoning, citing “physical discomfort”.

It’s been a busy year for the R&B legend. Following his Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year as well as the release of his ninth album, “Coming Home”, Usher performed at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his classic “Confessions” album. He also received the 2024 BET Lifetime Achievement Award in June.

As of now, it’s unclear whether his upcoming shows set for Friday & Saturday in Atlanta will proceed as scheduled. Originally planned for 24 dates across North America, the “Past Present Future” tour has expanded to 58 shows, with a European leg slated for 2025. Usher’s team has promised to update fans on ticket information and new dates as soon as possible.