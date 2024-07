Usher: “This is for you, you, my number ones," Usher said, thanking people who supported him through the years. (John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

Congratulations to Usher on receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from BET. This was a heartfelt, candid, enlightening, well deserved moment in time for Usher. Here is his Speech plus the tribute, performed by Victoria Monet, Tenaya Taylor, Coco Jones, Keke Palmer and more!