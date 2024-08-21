What did this man do in Burger King that got him 143 years in prison?

Burger King man

By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

Back in October 2022, 40 year old Eugene Robertson began to commit a series of crimes in a Denver suburb. Robertson’s reign of terror began at a local Burger King where he tried to pay for his meal with drugs. When the employee refused the drugs as payment, Robertson pointed the gun at the drive-thru worker and fled the scene. Prosecutors said he then walked into a convenience store across the street and pointed a gun at the head of a clerk. When Robertson saw there was a surveillance video camera system there, he shot at the screen on his way out. Roberston proceeded to shoot toward two people outside in the parking lot. A jury found him guilty of 17 offenses, including eight counts of attempted murder. His long sentence resulted from stacking penalties for the multiple crimes as he was initially facing a maximum of over 400 years. District Attorney John Kellner, said, “We consider this 143-year sentence justice for the multiple victims he put in fear that night. Jurors recognized the severity of the crimes this defendant committed. We believe the judge imposed an appropriate sentence.”

