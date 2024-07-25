What’s Beef? Latto doesn’t think Ice Spice really wants the Smoke

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

Although the two rappers have made some subliminal jabs over the year, Latto has no plans to go back and forth with Ice Spice. When questioned about the Kendrick Lamar & Drake beef in a recent interview with Billboard, Latto explained her position.

“If I was to do [a battle], it would have to be with somebody I feel like I’ma go tit for tat with. I really don’t mean it as shade. Would she even want to do that? I feel like she’s doing her in her lane. It’s two different types of vibes. I don’t even think she gives me like, ‘Oh, she wants to engage in an actual rap beef.”

The two femcees have traded bars on Ice Spice’s “Think U the Sh*t” (Fart) [”I got my foot on they necks, I can’t let up/ She all on the floor, told her get up.”] and Latto’s response “Sunday Service”, [”Think I’m the sh*t, b*tch, I know it, ho/ Jesus walked on water, I got ice boilin’ though.”] with Ice Spice admitting the track is directed towards Latto.

Is this a rap beef you would like to see or should they focus on their respective careers?

