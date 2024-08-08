What’s the real reason Nelly was arrested?

When news reports surfaced of Nelly being arrested for drug possession earlier this week, there were mixed reactions across social media. Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, claims his client was the victim of “overzealous” policing. On Tuesday night, the Missouri rapper was at a casino in his home state (that his legal team claims he frequents) and won a significant amount of money. When he went to cash in — a police officer reportedly said they needed to do a background check first. According to reports, it is standard for Missouri casinos to run checks as part of the state’s gambling laws.

The “Hot in Here” rapper reportedly knew that procedure was false due to him having previously won larger amounts at the same venue and being able to take his winnings home with no issue. After running the background check, it came back that Nelly had an outstanding warrant stemming from a 2018 traffic stop in Maryland relating to driving without proof of insurance. Nelly’s attorney claims that the rapper and actor was then handcuffed in the middle of the casino and paraded out in front of the public.

In a statement to TMZ, Rosenblum blasted the “overzealous, out of line officer” for his conduct, clarified that the arrest had more to do the no insurance warrant—not alleged possession of the drug, and said that an inquiry into the officer would be put in motion.