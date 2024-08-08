What’s the real reason Nelly was arrested?

Nelly

By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

When news reports surfaced of Nelly being arrested for drug possession earlier this week, there were mixed reactions across social media. Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, claims his client was the victim of “overzealous” policing. On Tuesday night, the Missouri rapper was at a casino in his home state (that his legal team claims he frequents) and won a significant amount of money. When he went to cash in — a police officer reportedly said they needed to do a background check first. According to reports, it is standard for Missouri casinos to run checks as part of the state’s gambling laws.

The “Hot in Here” rapper reportedly knew that procedure was false due to him having previously won larger amounts at the same venue and being able to take his winnings home with no issue. After running the background check, it came back that Nelly had an outstanding warrant stemming from a 2018 traffic stop in Maryland relating to driving without proof of insurance. Nelly’s attorney claims that the rapper and actor was then handcuffed in the middle of the casino and paraded out in front of the public.

In a statement to TMZ, Rosenblum blasted the “overzealous, out of line officer” for his conduct, clarified that the arrest had more to do the no insurance warrant—not alleged possession of the drug, and said that an inquiry into the officer would be put in motion.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!