Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving works out prior to Game 4 of the NBA basketball finals against the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, June 14, 2024, in Dallas. (STF Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Kyrie Irving who currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks is a smart man! Mind you, he is a married man, and he was recently asked if he had a hall pass, who would he hook up with. Check out his answer....