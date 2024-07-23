WIN for Drake or Loss for Houston???

Looks like Drake is now being accused of “banning” Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” in nightclubs in Houston, Texas. Monday a known DJ in the Houston area jumped on social media to respond to a twitter user who questioned if Drake did in fact get it banned.

She reposted the tweet and said “Yea i done already got in trouble a few times for playing it at some clubs.” Other people tweeted out similar allegations, with one person claiming the clubs Sekai, Clé, Prospect Park and Kamp didn’t allow the track to be played.

Well this is a pretty crazy claim to me personally being a DJ, first off I am the DJ and I will play what the people want to hear. Secondly, and more importantly, if Drake did in fact get it banned in Houston (which is NOT his hometown) then maybe Kendrick didn’t win the battle afterall...hmmmm!!!







