Woman arrested after sharing “all you can eat” promotion with family

By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

28 year old Shawneesha Cobbs and a few of her family members, were visiting an Applebees in Indiana earlier this month and decided to order the “All You Can Eat” promotion. For $15.99, guests can choose menu items such as boneless wings, shrimp or riblets, with unlimited fries. According to sources, a verbal altercation broke out between Cobbs and the Applebee’s manager over the terms of the promotion. Authorities responded to the location and the officers were informed that a group had ordered two “all you can eat” specials but had been sharing with others at the table. The Applebee’s manager informed the group that each person would have to pay $15.99 for the special and gave them an updated bill. Cobbs reportedly tried to emphasize her point by giving a menu to a police officer to review. However, the officer spotted the portion of the menu that specified that the Applebees deal was “per person” and pointed it out to Cobbs. Cobbs allegedly became disorderly, began ignoring police orders and requests from a friend to calm down. She was placed under arrest and taken to the Porter County Jail and charged with disorderly conduct.

