Young Thug & YSL RICO Trial to resume in August under new Judge

At a hearing on Friday (July 19), newly-appointed Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, set a new calendar and guidelines and admitted to “parachuting in” to the long-running trial. The judge also laid out a set of new rules in order to keep the case to a reasonable length. Judge Whitaker indicated that she expected the jury to return on August 5, after she catches up on pending motions. She also explained that court will go from 8:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with a possible exception on Fridays. New rules also include banning headphones and eating in the courtroom.

The trial which began in November 2023, following 10 months of jury selection, was overseen by Judge Ural Glanville. However, Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel filed a motion to dismiss Glanville from the case after he met with prosecutors and state witness Kenneth Copeland last month without the knowledge of the rapper and his legal team. Glanville was then replaced by Judge Shakura Ingram, who recused herself 2 days later, because of a romantic relationship her former courthouse deputy had with a co-defendant in the case. Thug’s trial has been marred by a number of headline-grabbing moments, the latest of which has led one legal expert to call the case a “dumpster fire.”

In a statement, Brian Steel stated: “Jeffrey Williams [Young Thug] is innocent of the charges brought in this indictment and to clear his name he sought a speedy trial, one in which he would receive the constitutional guarantees of a fair trial with an impartial judge presiding and ethical prosecutors following the law.”