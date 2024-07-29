Yung Miami ain't having it!!!!

Yung Miami of The City Girls on The Afternoon Get Down Yung Miami of The City Girls on The Afternoon Get Down

Yung Miami hopped on IG Live this past Saturday to preview a her new song to her fans and it seems like things did not go the way she expected and she had something to say ABOUT IT!

After catching wind of comments by multiple users:

One saying ““If you’re asking if we like JT & not you...the answer is yes.” Another added, “girl it’s okay you can’t rap I can’t either it is what it is.”

Well Yung Miami hopped on X to respond by saying, “With me is where y’all draw the line??? LOL ok.”

Is this how the fans are really feeling? Let me know...

Check out the IG Live below:



