Yung Miami, What we now know...

On Thursday August 8th, Yung Miami released a special episode of her podcast where she put everything on the table, her career life and other hot topics.

When it came to MENTAL HEALTH, she said:

“I’m just all over the place. I’m going through a lot and somedays I just be like...I feel like in life everybody goes through something. Whether it’s a breakup, divorce, a death, just whatever it is. And I fee like...Mentally, one minute I’m happy, one minute I’m sad. One minute I’m feeling like f**k this sh*t. And the next minute, I’m looking at my kids and I’m like, I didn’t bring us this far to go backward...I feel like, in life you gotta go through sh*t to get through sh*t.”





Problems with JT, she said:

“I’m the type of person where if we feel some type of way, we can hash this sh*t out behind closed doors. You can call my phone, we can text each other, we can cuss each other out. But I feel like once it goes to the internet, you trying to people to pick a side.”





What we ALL wanna know, WHY HAS SHE NOT ADDRESSED THE DIDDY ACCUSATIONS, she said:

“I can’t speak on something that wasn’t my experience. And I can’t speak on something I don’t know. I can’t speak on these allegations because I wasn’t around at the time. I don’t know that person and that wasn’t my experience.”

Oh, and she said a whoooooole lot more, Check out the video below to get the low down..