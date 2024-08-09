Yung Miami, What we now know...

Rolling Loud Miami 2022 (@ShotByRetro6)

By DJ Entice

On Thursday August 8th, Yung Miami released a special episode of her podcast where she put everything on the table, her career life and other hot topics.

When it came to MENTAL HEALTH, she said:

“I’m just all over the place. I’m going through a lot and somedays I just be like...I feel like in life everybody goes through something. Whether it’s a breakup, divorce, a death, just whatever it is. And I fee like...Mentally, one minute I’m happy, one minute I’m sad. One minute I’m feeling like f**k this sh*t. And the next minute, I’m looking at my kids and I’m like, I didn’t bring us this far to go backward...I feel like, in life you gotta go through sh*t to get through sh*t.”


Problems with JT, she said:

“I’m the type of person where if we feel some type of way, we can hash this sh*t out behind closed doors. You can call my phone, we can text each other, we can cuss each other out. But I feel like once it goes to the internet, you trying to people to pick a side.”


What we ALL wanna know, WHY HAS SHE NOT ADDRESSED THE DIDDY ACCUSATIONS, she said:

“I can’t speak on something that wasn’t my experience. And I can’t speak on something I don’t know. I can’t speak on these allegations because I wasn’t around at the time. I don’t know that person and that wasn’t my experience.”

Oh, and she said a whoooooole lot more, Check out the video below to get the low down..

DJ Entice

DJ Entice

It’s The Tuff Guy!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!