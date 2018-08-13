Win FREE LUNCH All This Week 

Now through Friday, August 24th 99 JAMZ and Grace Foods are giving away FREE LUNCH as your follow THE FLAVA!

The First 100 99 JAMZ listeners to show up will receive FREE LUNCH courtesy of Grace Foods while supplies last. You will be treated to your choice of Grace Jerk Chicken, Jerk Pork and Jerk Fish lunch meals and while you’re there you can also sample the brand new Grace Jamaican Style Patties, Plantain Chips and the new Jerk Chicken Wings.

Download the free 99 JAMZ App for today’s location and follow the FLAVA every weekday through August 24th with Grace Foods and Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop and R&B, 99 JAMZ