Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: December 06, 2018

Which JAM Will Be #1? VOTE NOW!

Comments

What Are Your #TOP50 Jamz of 2018?
G-Eazy - 1942 f/Yo Gotti & YBN Nahmir
Lil Baby - All Of A Sudden f/Moneybagg Yo
Kendrick Lamar/SZA - All The Stars
The Carters - Apes**t f/ Quavo
J. Cole - ATM
Tory Lanez - B.I.D (Bust It Down)
Nicki Minaj - Barbie Dreams
Cardi B - Be Careful
Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. - Best Part
YG - Big Bank Feat. 2Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj
Money Bagg Yo - Bigg Facts
Wale - Black Bonnie Feat. Jacquees
Ella Mai - Boo'd Up
Young Thug - Chanel
Nicki Minaj - Chun-Li
Miguel - Come Through And Chill
H.E.R. - Could've Been Feat. Bryson Tiller
Meek Mill - Dangerous Feat. Jeremih & PnB Rock
Ball Greezy - Dats My Bae
Shy Glizzy - Do You Understand Feat. Tory Lanez & Gunna
Drake - Don't Matter To Me Feat. Michael Jackson
Kiddo Marv - Drip Feat. Major Nine
Lil Baby & Gunna - Drip Too Hard
Lil Pump - Esskeetit
O.T. Genasis - Everybody Mad
Derez De'Shon - Fed Up
6IX9INE - FeFe Feat. Nicki Minaj
Future & Juice WRLD - Fine China
Bruno Mars - Finesse (Remix)
H.E.R. - Focus
Lil Dicky - Freaky Friday Feat. Chris Brown
Daniel Caesar - Get You Ft. Kali Uchis
Drake - God's Plan
Teyana Taylor - Gonna Love Me
Rick Ross - Green Gucci Suit Feat. Future
Swae Lee - Guatemala Feat. Slim Jxmmi
Cardi B - I Like It Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Kanye West & Lil Pump - I Love It
Yung Bleu - Ice On Me Baby
Jaden Smith - Icon
Saweetie - Icy Girl
City Girls - I'll Take Your Man
Drake - In My Feelings
Queen Naija - Karma
Jay Rock - King's Dead Feat. Kendrick Lamar & Future
J. Cole - KOD
Flip Dinero - Leave Me Alone
Danileigh - Lil BeBe
Blocboy JB - Look Alive Feat. Drake
King Combs - Love You Better Feat. Chris Brown
Juice WRLD - Lucid Dreams
Queen Naija - Medicine
Remy Ma - Melanin Magic
Kent Jones - Merengue
Sheck Wes - Mo Bamba
Cardi B - Money
Zoey Dollaz - Moon Walk Feat. Moneybagg Yo
Migos - Narcos
Rich The Kid - New Freezer Feat. Kendrick Lamar
Drake - Nice For What
DJ Khaled - No Brainer f/ Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Justin Bieber
French Montana - No Stylist Feat. Drake
Drake - Nonstop
Mike Smiff - Now
TK Kravitz - Ocean Feat. Jacquees
NCredible Gang - Only You
Famous Dex - Pick It Up Feat. ASAP Rocky
Fat Joe - Pick It Up Feat. Dre
Rich The Kid - Plug Walk
Rae Sremmurd - Powerglide Feat. Juicy J
The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar - Pray For Me
Post Malone - Psycho Feat. Ty Dolla $ign
Offset & Metro Boomin - Ric Flair Drip
LightSkinKeisha & B. Smyth - Ride Good
Cardi B - Ring Feat. Kehlani
Plies - Rock
Kodak Black - Roll In Peace Feat. XXXtentacion
Blocboy JB - Rover
Jhene Aiko - Sativa Feat. Rae Sremmurd
Coca Vango - Sauce All On Me
Blocboy JB - Shoot
Travis Scott - Sicko Mode Feat. Drake
Lil Duval - Smile B*tch Feat. Snoop Dogg & Ballgreezy
Big Sean & Metro Boomin - So Good Feat. Kash Doll
Gucci Mane - Solitaire Feat. Migos & Lil Yachty
Tory Lanez - Talk To Me
Yella Beezy - That's On Me
Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign - The Light
Childish Gambino - This Is America
DJ Khaled - Top Off Feat. Jay-Z, Beyonce & Future
Ella Mai - Trip
Saweetie/London On The Track - Up Now Feat. G-Eazy & Rich The Kid
Lil Wayne - Uproar
Quavo - W O R K I N M E
Gucci Mane - Wake Up In The Sky Feat. Bruno Mars & Kodak Black
Migos - Walk It Talk It Feat. Drake
HoodCelebrityy - Walking Trophy
Travis Scott - Watch Feat. Kanye & Lil Uzi Vert
Tank - When We (Remix)
City Girls - Where The Bag At?
Jay Rock - Win
Lil Baby - Yes Ineed Feat. Drake
Kanye West - Yikes
Jacquees - You
Kodak Black - Zeze Feat. Travis Scott & Offset
Other
Please Specify:

 
 
View All

 

Mobile Apps

Take www.wedr.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE