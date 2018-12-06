Which JAM Will Be #1? VOTE NOW!

G-Eazy - 1942 f/Yo Gotti & YBN Nahmir

Lil Baby - All Of A Sudden f/Moneybagg Yo

Kendrick Lamar/SZA - All The Stars

The Carters - Apes**t f/ Quavo

J. Cole - ATM

Tory Lanez - B.I.D (Bust It Down)

Nicki Minaj - Barbie Dreams

Cardi B - Be Careful

Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. - Best Part

YG - Big Bank Feat. 2Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj

Money Bagg Yo - Bigg Facts

Wale - Black Bonnie Feat. Jacquees

Ella Mai - Boo'd Up

Young Thug - Chanel

Nicki Minaj - Chun-Li

Miguel - Come Through And Chill

H.E.R. - Could've Been Feat. Bryson Tiller

Meek Mill - Dangerous Feat. Jeremih & PnB Rock

Ball Greezy - Dats My Bae

Shy Glizzy - Do You Understand Feat. Tory Lanez & Gunna

Drake - Don't Matter To Me Feat. Michael Jackson

Kiddo Marv - Drip Feat. Major Nine

Lil Baby & Gunna - Drip Too Hard

Lil Pump - Esskeetit

O.T. Genasis - Everybody Mad

Derez De'Shon - Fed Up

6IX9INE - FeFe Feat. Nicki Minaj

Future & Juice WRLD - Fine China

Bruno Mars - Finesse (Remix)

H.E.R. - Focus

Lil Dicky - Freaky Friday Feat. Chris Brown

Daniel Caesar - Get You Ft. Kali Uchis

Drake - God's Plan

Teyana Taylor - Gonna Love Me

Rick Ross - Green Gucci Suit Feat. Future

Swae Lee - Guatemala Feat. Slim Jxmmi

Cardi B - I Like It Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Kanye West & Lil Pump - I Love It

Yung Bleu - Ice On Me Baby

Jaden Smith - Icon

Saweetie - Icy Girl

City Girls - I'll Take Your Man

Drake - In My Feelings

Queen Naija - Karma

Jay Rock - King's Dead Feat. Kendrick Lamar & Future

J. Cole - KOD

Flip Dinero - Leave Me Alone

Danileigh - Lil BeBe

Blocboy JB - Look Alive Feat. Drake

King Combs - Love You Better Feat. Chris Brown

Juice WRLD - Lucid Dreams

Queen Naija - Medicine

Remy Ma - Melanin Magic

Kent Jones - Merengue

Sheck Wes - Mo Bamba

Cardi B - Money

Zoey Dollaz - Moon Walk Feat. Moneybagg Yo

Migos - Narcos

Rich The Kid - New Freezer Feat. Kendrick Lamar

Drake - Nice For What

DJ Khaled - No Brainer f/ Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Justin Bieber

French Montana - No Stylist Feat. Drake

Drake - Nonstop

Mike Smiff - Now

TK Kravitz - Ocean Feat. Jacquees

NCredible Gang - Only You

Famous Dex - Pick It Up Feat. ASAP Rocky

Fat Joe - Pick It Up Feat. Dre

Rich The Kid - Plug Walk

Rae Sremmurd - Powerglide Feat. Juicy J

The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar - Pray For Me

Post Malone - Psycho Feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Offset & Metro Boomin - Ric Flair Drip

LightSkinKeisha & B. Smyth - Ride Good

Cardi B - Ring Feat. Kehlani

Plies - Rock

Kodak Black - Roll In Peace Feat. XXXtentacion

Blocboy JB - Rover

Jhene Aiko - Sativa Feat. Rae Sremmurd

Coca Vango - Sauce All On Me

Blocboy JB - Shoot

Travis Scott - Sicko Mode Feat. Drake

Lil Duval - Smile B*tch Feat. Snoop Dogg & Ballgreezy

Big Sean & Metro Boomin - So Good Feat. Kash Doll

Gucci Mane - Solitaire Feat. Migos & Lil Yachty

Tory Lanez - Talk To Me

Yella Beezy - That's On Me

Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign - The Light

Childish Gambino - This Is America

DJ Khaled - Top Off Feat. Jay-Z, Beyonce & Future

Ella Mai - Trip

Saweetie/London On The Track - Up Now Feat. G-Eazy & Rich The Kid

Lil Wayne - Uproar

Quavo - W O R K I N M E

Gucci Mane - Wake Up In The Sky Feat. Bruno Mars & Kodak Black

Migos - Walk It Talk It Feat. Drake

HoodCelebrityy - Walking Trophy

Travis Scott - Watch Feat. Kanye & Lil Uzi Vert

Tank - When We (Remix)

City Girls - Where The Bag At?

Jay Rock - Win

Lil Baby - Yes Ineed Feat. Drake

Kanye West - Yikes

Jacquees - You

Kodak Black - Zeze Feat. Travis Scott & Offset

Other